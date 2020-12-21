From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than seven persons have been killed and two houses burnt in further reprisal on Saturday night in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was reported that the reprisals that took place Saturday claimed four lives, while three others were killed the following day in the same council area.

This was contained in a statement on yesterday by the state Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement disclosed that more military troops deployed have been deployed to the flashpoints to checkmate further reprisal attacks.

“Military and police authorities have informed the Kaduna State Government that four persons have been killed in further reprisal attacks in Zangon-Kataf LGA at night on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

“Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had earlier reported the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and the counter-killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru Local Government Area.

“An update from the military received on Sunday morning informed the government that following clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, three more bodies were recovered.

“Two mobile phones were also recovered. The bodies and other valuables were handed over to the police for further investigation and analyses.

“The military also reported that one citizen was killed in Apimbu village of the same local government. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kambai Yohanna.

“The military confirmed that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack. In the meantime, troops of the Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones on behalf of Kaduna State Government, reiterated the need for aggrieved individuals and groups to seek recourse to the law instead of resorting to illegal and violent methods of settling grievances.”