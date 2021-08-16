From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Again, bandits have killed 3 persons in Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, barely 24 hours after similar attack left 5 dead penultimate weekend in Kaura local government area of the State.

Security report said unidentified attackers entered Gora Gida village in Zangon-Kataf late last night and carried out the bloody attacks, adding that one person was injured and was receiving treatment at a medical centre.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said in a statement on Monday, “The Kaduna State Government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured.

“One car was burnt by the assailants. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens.

“She sent condolences to the families of the deceased, as she prayed for the repose of their souls. The Acting Governor also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery”