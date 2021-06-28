From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Tony Osauzo, Benin

Bandits, yesterday, stormed communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, destroying farm produce, vandalising homes and carting away mobile phones.

This was even as troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) stationed in Southern Kaduna foiled planned attacks on residents of Gidan Zaki community of Zangon Kataf.

A statement by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the bandits invaded farmlands in the village, and destroyed maize crops with cutlasses.

“The bandits went on to vandalise the home of Joseph Aboi, a resident. They also damaged a nearby vehicle, before storming a phone charging shop belonging to Benjamin Joseph and carting away phones and chargers.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two hunters for shooting and injuring six persons at a burial in Ama Community in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by spokesman of the Command, SP Kontongs Bello yesterday in Benin, said the hunters, John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon, committed the offence on July 25 at the burial of Martina Rabi at Ama Community.

