From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Latest attack by bandits has left many dead, even as military troops were able to recover 9 corpses in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have invaded Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA in the early hours of Sunday and shot many persons to death.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Many persons are feared dead, with one person injured following an attack by unidentified persons in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA.

“This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.

“Troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations, and will make public the exact number of casualties.

“The assailants fled on sighting the troops. Nine corpses have been recovered so far following a search of the village.

“One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack.

“The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness, and condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families.

“The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery, and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack.

“Troops are working in the area and the public will be updated on further developments”.