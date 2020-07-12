Juliana Taiwo/Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday called for dialogue and restrain as the paths to lasting peace in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the cycle of attacks and reprisals will only worsen the situation.

The President’s reaction to the latest attacks in the local government was was posted on the Presidency’s Twitter handle, @NGRPresident.

The message read, “President Buhari sympathises with all the victims of the lingering ethnic and communal clashes in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, and with their families and communities.

“The President condemns the cycle of attacks and reprisals, describing it as a path that only leads to worsening outcomes and pushes the warring parties farther away from the justice and reconciliation.

“Dialogue and restraint remain the only foundation for lasting peace.

“The ongoing efforts of @GovKaduna and the Kaduna State Government to resolve the violence are noted, and encouraged.

“The President is hopeful that the drafting and planned implementation of a White Paper from various Reconciliation Committees set up in the past, will kickstart a new dawn of peace, justice and security in the affected LGAs.”