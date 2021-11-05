From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security report on Friday said fresh attacks claimed several lives and houses burnt in two locations of Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Though, the report did not say who carried out the attack, it added that other persons were injured in the attack.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.