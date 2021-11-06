From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security reports on Friday said fresh attacks had claimed several lives with some houses burnt in two locations of Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Though, the report did not say who carried out the attack, it added that other persons were injured in the attack.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The military and police authorities have informed the Kaduna State Government of attacks in two locations, Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo, in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“According to the reports, some people have been killed, and others injured, while some houses were burnt in both locations.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to residents to remain calm, as detailed reports are being awaited from the military, the police and the DSS at both locations. Further updates will be made available to the public once these are confirmed.

“The governor who condemned the attacks, prayed for the repose of the souls affected, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to carry out immediate assessment and provide relief materials to the communities,” the statement read.

