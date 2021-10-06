From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Management of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria has expressed joy following recovery of its land that were encroached by trespassers in the last 20 years.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Balarabe Mohammed, expressed appreciation to the ‘’Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) and the Government of Kaduna State, for their efforts and assistance in helping us to reclaim our encroached land, that has been trespassed into for more than two decades.’’

The management also expressed its ‘’profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and all the security agencies that contributed in one way or the other in ensuring the recovery of our encroached land.’’ The statement which said that 160 houses were affected after the exercise, pointed out that the recovery ‘will go a long way in proving our determination to being the best in providing aviation training, as this will create a better atmosphere for training.’’

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has upgraded the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, to a Regional Training Centre of Excellence, it plans to expand its runway to accommodate bigger aircraft.

The statement added that the foremost Aviation Training School will accommodate bigger aircraft when the runway is expanded.

According to the management, the upgraded Nigerian College of Aviation Technology will ‘’ be used for not just training but even commercial purposes, which will in turn provide job opportunities to the aviation industry and the nation at large.’’

The management of the College explained that the planned expansion necessitated the recovery of its land which has been encroached upon by trespassers for over two decades.

‘’This will improve safety to the neighboring community and also help the College in securing its premises against external security threat,’’ the management added.