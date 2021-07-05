From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday, kidnapped no fewer than seven persons including nursing mothers at the staff quarters of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria.

The bandits also attacked Saye Divisional Police headquarters in the neighbourhood of the leprosy centre.

A source in the area confirmed that no life was lost in the two attacks but added the bandits must have attacked the police station to prevent operatives from foiling the kidnap operation at the Leprosy Centre.

The source said: “The bandits succeeded in taking away five staff of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre and two others, including nursing mothers.

“The bandits came in large numbers around 12.30 am and cordoned the entire area to avoid any re-enforcement.

“The Saye Divisional Police headquarters was attacked with several gunshots. During the attack, they (bandits) damaged the division’s operational Hilux Van by spraying it with more than 10 bullets,” he said.

Another source said the bandits targeted the principal of the centre, who worked late on Saturday.

“The principal’s residence was badly damaged before they could have access but he was not found inside the house when they succeeded in breaking the house,” the source stated.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, the Command has received the report and the matter was already being investigated.

