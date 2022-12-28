From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the last week Thursday’s electrocution incident that claimed six lives at the Gwargwaje community in Zaria, the Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya, on Wednesday, visited the community to commiserate with the affected families.

The Managing Director who was accompanied by his senior management team went from one house to another to condole with the families of those who lost loved ones praying that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest and also grants the families the fortitude to bear such irreparable loss.

Usman expressed sympathies and assured the injured that arrangements have been concluded by the company to provide medical care to the survivors of the unfortunate incident.

The MD afterward paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli over the incident and expressed gratitude for his swift intervention which helped to guard against a breach of the peace in the community.

He pledged that Kaduna Electric would continue to be partners with the Emirate in its socio-economic development and that of the state.