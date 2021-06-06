No fewer than 10 persons were reported killed on the spot in a ghastly motor accident involving 20 passengers along Zaria-Kano highways at the weekend.

T he accident was said to be a head-on collision between two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

A statement by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road traffic crash along Kauran Wali axis of Zaria-Kano Road.

“Over 20 persons were involved in the crash; ten (10) persons died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika. Those injured remain in the hospital

“The fatal crash occurred in the afternoon of Saturday 5th June 2021, and involved a Hummer Bus belonging to Kano Line (KN90H42), and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV (ABC550NV). The bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

“According to eye-witness reports, the crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured a quick recovery.

“The Governor thanked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who responded swiftly after the crash to evacuate the injured and clear the obstructions. He appealed to drivers to maintain caution and observe speed limits on all roads to avoid such tragic occurrences”.