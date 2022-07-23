Malam Abdullahi Sani, Secretary Zaria Local Government Council and Council’s Coordinator on Environment said the council had concluded plans to recruit ad hoc staff for the evacuation of refuse across the LGA.

The Secretary made the remark in an interview with newsmen in Zaria on Saturday in response to the appeal for the eavacuation of refuse which took over major streets in the LGA.

Sani said efforts were under way to transfer some aspects of environmental sanitation such as dump evacuation from the LGA to Zaria Metropolitan Authority for better service delivery.

Residents of Zaria Local Government had decried the resurfacing of refuse on major roads in the city and inability of the Zaria Local Government Council to evacuate refuse at isolated dump sites.

Malam Abubakar Sulaiman said the areas worse affected were Bello Gima House at Zaria City Market, Babban Dodo Round about, Kusfa, Kofar Doka, Gaskiya Road, Gyallesu and many roads in Tudun Wada among others.

Sulaiman said the isolated refuse dumps located at strategic locations were also filled and not evacuated for many weeks which resulted to dumping the refuse at the middle of the roads.

Corroborating, another resident, Alhaji Shehu Umar, expressed fears on the possible flooding that might occur if the refuse were not evacuated as some residents dumped the refuse in some drainage.

He, therefore, urged the residents to imbibe the culture of providing waste bin to dispose their wastes before the authority concerned could evacuate them.(NAN)