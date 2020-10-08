There was calmness on Wednesday in zaria as new Emir of Zazzau, Amb . Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli assumed office in the ancient city.

It was observed that Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, Wazirin Zazzau accompanied the new Emir from his house to the palace around 2.00pm.

It was also observed that there was no jubilation and celebration in the city while team of security personnel were located at strategic locations across the city.

It was also observed that heavy security personnel comparising of Military, Police and Vigilance Service has cordon the emirs palace. while groups of people were seen at different places grumbling over the appointment of the new Emir.

The Secretary to the State Government Malam Balarabe Abbas accompanied by Malam Jafaru Sani, Kaduna state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, State Commissioner of Police and other top government functionaries presented the letter of appointment to the new Emir.

The letter of appointment was presented to the emir at the inner chamber of palace at about 2.45pm and the event was closed to the public.

The king makers, emirate council members and some district heads paid their homage to the emir, an event that signified the commencement of the reign of 19th Emir of Zazzau.

In reaction to the development, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, Magayakin Zazzau, expressed joy and happiness over the appointment and appeals for a support towards the new emir for the development of the emirate council.

As the person I know very well, I expect him to be accommodating so that he will continue to hold the tenets of the late emir of Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris.

According Balarabe Tanko-Musa, a resident of Zaria the appointment of the new emir is in inline with the expectation of the people in the area.

Tanko-Musa therefore prayed for peace and tranquility in the emirate and Kaduna state at large.

Similarly Idris Musa, Barden Malaman Zazzau said the appointment of the new emir was a great fulfilment and joy to the Mallawa dynasty adding that prior to this development some people ruled out our dynasty.

Musa prayed for God to guide the new Emir to discharge his duty.