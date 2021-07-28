From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The embattled leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat arrived in Kaduna High Court at about 9:08 am on Wednesday for ruling on a no-case submission.

The couple arrived amid tight security following an unconfirmed report that they may be granted bail today.

The IMN leader and his wife have been standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

The court had fixed July 28 for ruling in the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky.

Justice Gideon Kurada had fixed the date after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants, addressed the court on the no-case submission prayer.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, and lead counsel to Zakzaky, who spoke to reporters shortly after the adjournment, had prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients.

‘We did indicate last time that, even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, we felt that no case has been established to warrant our clients being in court,’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.