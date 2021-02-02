Zedcrest Group has announced the appointment of Olumide Odewole as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive management.

In a statement issued by Zedcrest, the GMD of the company, Adedayo Amzat stated that Olumide will play a key role in the scaling of the Group’s operations; driving cultural change and strong sustainable performance.

“I am pleased to welcome Olumide to Zedcrest Group and our leadership team. His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations and value integration, as well as driving performance, operations, control and shared services results, will make a strong contribution to the leadership of Zedcrest.

“We have achieved a whole lot since inception in 2013, being lucky to have scored the most amazing senior leadership team to steer the ship. However, with an ambitious roadmap to execute, we clearly need a lot more management competence to drive our growth initiatives.

“Olumide is bringing on-board a competence and culture we have struggled with in-house, that of ordered and methodical execution”, he said.

Prior to joining Zedcrest Group, Olumide was the Chief Operating Officer with Monument Group, a diversified company with interest in key sectors of the Nigerian Economy, from November 2017 to December 2020.