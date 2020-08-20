Chinwendu Obienyi

Leading consumer and SME finance company, Zedvance Finance Limited, has revealed plans to empower small and medium-sized businesses with interest-free credit to catalyse their growth, against the backdrop of the global economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driven by a need to create a support system for SMEs at this uncertain time, the company will be running a three-week virtual campaign with the theme: “Keeping SMEs Alive” with the first edition of the campaign holding from August 18 – 31, 2020.

Speaking on the initiative, the acting Chief Executive Officer, Zedvance Finance, Ever Obi, said the objective of the initiative is to help SMEs stay afloat at this crucial time and to promote economic enterprise in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars.

“We understand the critical role loans play in helping SMEs looking to take their businesses to the forefront of the market. More importantly, we know that interest-free loans will allow them to accelerate growth by reducing the burden of loan interest payment.”

Essentially, we are creating a support system for SMEs. Majority of our youths are budding entrepreneurs. While we provide ‘safe’ capital for them, we believe that some level of guidance on corporate and product strategy will also be invaluable. For this reason, we will be having five top entrepreneurs that will be speaking on different topics on entrepreneurship via our social media platform during the campaign”, he said.

Speaking on how to pitch for the zero-interest loan, Lukmon Oloyede, Head, Product Marketing & Brand Communications, said all entrepreneurs can send their ‘pitch’ via Zedvance’s Social Media platforms – @zedvance on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn or email [email protected]

“Participants are to invite their friends and family to like your pitch, follow Zedvance social media platforms and state why they deserve a zero-interest loan for your business”, he said.