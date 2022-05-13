From roaring success in India to inevitable greatness in Singapore and across 52 countries in Africa in 2021, it’s time for Zee World’s Dance Naija Dance in Nigeria.

Zee Entertainment’s popular General Entertainment Channel Zee World (DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 125) will be keeping its viewers glued to their seats and screens with a dance show like no other. Dance Naija Dance, Zee World’s reality dance competition aims to reveal the best dance crew in Nigeria.

Zee World has been a trailblazer in redefining entertainment across Africa over the years with being the first to dub Indian series and movies dubbed in English, showcasing the first Afro-Indian Telenovela Mehek in 2018 and the first Pan-African inter-country fusion dance challenge, Dance Africa Dance in 2021. Zee World has evolved into a brand of global celebration bringing Africa and India together. Dance Naija Dance offers a fusion of Nigerian-Indian dance moves uniting both cultures through music, vibrancy, colour and diversity.

Dance Naija Dance will be anchored by a blend of Nollywood and Bollywood personalities and dancers. These include the Hosts – Hero Daniels and Pelumi Buari, Choreographers/Mentors – Sashin Kandhai and Kenneth Agabata; while Kunle Remi and Uraysha Ramrachia will be the judges.

The reality show is expected to run for 10 weeks and with not only a grand cash prize of five million naira but also prize hampers for the winning teams.

With the reality competition set to start airing in August, production has begun for the top 16 finalists selected from more than 350 entries across Nigeria. Dance Naija Dance will air in 52 countries in Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

ZEE Africa CEO (Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean Islands), Somnath Malakar said “Knowing full well how Zee World is important to the family entertainment needs in Nigeria, we have taken steps to ensure that we would always deliver. There is a deep love for Zee World among Nigerians and Zee World has become part of lifestyles. Introducing this show is one of our ways to thank Nigerians for all the love they have shown to us over the years. Nigerians are notable for their incredible dancing talents.

“We know that the economy is harsh and everyone is feeling it. Entertainment is one of the ways to lessen worries, provide an escape and make people happy. Zee World being an enabler of family happiness saw it fit to create something unique and electrifying,” Somnath said.

Dance Naija Dance Judge Kunle Remi said, “I am proud to be part of this show to mentor young talents, helping them tell stories with their bodies and ensuring that whatever is finally presented on stage is of high quality. These two cultures are known for using dance for storytelling. The highlight for me will be to see how the contestants will use their dance steps to tell entertaining stories that tickle both the judges and viewers at home.”

