Founder of Abuja-based Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert, has called for synergy among Nigerian engineers, just as he said sincerely embracing and deploying science and technology by Nigerians would facilitate and deepen the country’s economic and infrastructure development.

Robert stated this in his Abuja office, yesterday, when he hosted a delegation of the national executive of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, led by its President, Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho

“There are many things wrong with Nigeria’s technological advancement. And until we sincerely embrace and deploy science and technology as the necessary tools to facilitate and deepen the economic and infrastructure development of Nigeria, rather than pandering to ethnic or tribal sentiments or considerations, we will not be able to develop and make progress as a country.

“But, for me, I want to do the technology; that’s why at Zeetin, we are buying machines to make machines,” Robert told the delegation.

A high-end tech entrepreneur recognised by engineers, Robert sued for collaboration among Nigerian engineers for the technological advancement of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Nigeria’s technological development can easily be fast-tracked, when our engineers, companies, especially those that are technology-driven, collaborate strategically for the overall industrial development and growth of Nigeria through technology. That is what we are doing in Zeetin,” he said.

Eterigho said Nigerian women engineers need “digital transformation to enable us function effectively in our various fields of specialisation.

“We need more advocacy, enlightenment, improved local content, change of our taste buds to curtail Nigerians’ dependence on and consumption of foreign brands.”