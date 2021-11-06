From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The founder of Zeetin, Nigeria’s precision engineering company, Azibaola Robert, has announced a collaborative effort with Hydropolis Investment Limited towards the industrialisation of Nigeria.

Robert who received the management of Hydropolis Investment Limited, the subsidiary of Mainstream Energy Solutions, operators of the Kainji Dam Hydro, on a working visit to Zeetin Factory said the two companies are already collaborating on the building of the Hydropolis’ Industrial Park in Kainji, Niger State.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

As part of its investment, Hydropolis is commencing the building of a first of its kind, Free Trade Zone one-stop Industrial Park to house over 200 industries, together with an international airport, a luxurious living city and forest reserves that will also drive tourism to Nigeria.

The Hydropolis’ team led by Dr. Abdulmalik Ndagi, its project coordinator, expressed satisfaction over Zeetin’s capacity to provide the technology backup for the building of the industrial park, as well as continuous provision of spares for the various industries to be located in the park.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

While welcoming the Hydropolis team, Robert noted that the only strategic collaboration amongst technology-driven Nigerian companies can provide a veritable vehicle for fast-tracking the infrastructural development of the country.

“Nigeria’s infrastructural development can easily be fast-tracked, when our companies, especially those that are technology-driven, collaborate strategically for the overall infrastructural development and growth of Nigeria.”

“That is what we are doing here in Zeetin. We are providing pioneer engineering solutions to Nigeria for the overall development of the country. This will spur several other Nigerians and companies to follow suit, and before you know, Nigeria will emerge as a technologically advanced country to reckon with,” Robert said.

Responding, Ndagi said Zeetin and Hydropolis would work out modalities that would enable the two companies to work together for the realisation of Hydropolis’ laudable projects in Nigeria.

“What we have come to see in Zeetin has overtaken our own plan. We need to work out modalities on how we can work with Zeetin to replicate this factory in our industrial park. This will help us bring down the cost of our project which will also enable us accomplish it faster in the interest of Nigeria,” Malik said after undertaken a tour of Zeetin’s machines.

“The machines you have here (at Zeetin) are far, far beyond what we envisaged and they will be of great benefit to us. So, there’s definitely a need for us to have a collaboration with Zeetin.”

The investment company is the promoter and developer of the Hydropolis Free Zone; its flagship investments comprising Afani Industrial Park, Afani Smart City, Hydropolis International/Cargo Airport – all located within the Hydropolis Free Zone.

Both companies have therefore agreed to work out modalities of cooperation for the common benefit of the respective companies, especially for the realisation of the industrial park in Kainji, which construction has already commenced in earnest