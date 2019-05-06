Zenit St Petersburg are the champions of Russia, but the squad were in a pretty unusual place when they found out.

A video posted to their official Twitter shows the team 35,000 feet in the air when they discovered closest rivals Lokomotiv Moscow had lost 2-0, gifting them the title.

There are still three games to go in the Russian league, but Zenit are nine points clear and have a superior head to head record.

The video shows most of the plane gathered around in silence as they wait for the result to come in.

The plane then erupts in cheering and dancing as the players celebrate winning their first title for four years.

Water goes flying as the players go wild, and then they start banging on the seats and the overhead lockers as they begin a ‘Championes’ chant.

Zenit could only manage a frustrating 1-1 draw with Akhmat Grozny, but their spirits were lifted massively when they found out they had won the title.

Argentinian forward Sebastian Driussi thought he had scored for Zenit in the 33rd minute but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Then Ismael put Akhmat into the lead 10 minutes after half-time with a shot from outside the box. However, Zenit’s Driussi got the equaliser just a few minutes from full-time.