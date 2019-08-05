Akwa Ibom State Government has signed a partnership deal with Zenith Bank Plc. to revive the Principals’ Cup Football Competition in the state after many years in limbo.

HideaPlus Limited, a sport marketing/consultancy firm led by the Chief Operating Officer, Tony Pemu facilitated the partnership. The tournament is tagged Zenith Bank Akwa Ibom Principals’ Cup.

Pemu said the tournament would involve all secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State and would be played between September 30 and December 3, 2019, noting that the competition was aimed at discovering young talents, with a view of harnessing them in sync with their educational pursuits.

He hinted that at the end of the competition, a football clinic should be put together, where football scouts from within and outside the country would feast from the talents harvested from the tournament.

Also, the young talents discovered would have the opportunity to meet with ex-internationals during the finals.

At the signing of the partnership for the state government was the Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko, the Chairman and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on sports, Elder Paul Bassey and the Director of Sports and acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Coach Lawrence Iquaibom.