Sponsor of the Nigeria’s women basketball league, Zenith Bank, has applauded the AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress of Nigeria after their historic victory in Cameroon, as they become the second country after Senegal to win three consecutive titles.

Nigeria defeated Mali 70-59 in the final played on Sunday to make it three titles in a roll after winning the 2017 and 2019 editions.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, congratulated the team for making Nigeria proud.

“I am happy they have been able to create another record in the history of basketball on the continent,” he said.

“We are happy that our investment in the women league is bringing out good fruits.

“Zenith Bank will continue to invest in sports as we have been doing with the women league in the past 15 years.”

