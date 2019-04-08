Zenith Bank has appointed Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu as it new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The bank disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

It, however, said the appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and would become effective from June 1.

In the notice, Onyeagwu will replace Mr Peter Amangbo, whose tenure will expire on May 31, 2019.

Onyeagwu has been Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director since October 2016 and has spent 17 years working with the bank.

The bank said that the appointment was consistent with its tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Onyeagwu, who is a graduate of accounting from Auchi Polytechnic, began his career at the defunct Financial Merchant Bank in 1991 and later held several management positions in the erstwhile Citizens International Bank Limited until 2002 when he joined Zenith Bank.

He obtained a postgraduate diploma in Financial Strategy and a certificate in Macroeconomics from the University of Oxford. (NAN)