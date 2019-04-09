Zenith Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu as the Group Managing Director/CEO of the bank with effect from June 1, 2019, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) .

The appointment is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Onyeagwu replaces Mr. Peter Amangbo, whose tenure expires on May 31, 2019. Amangbo leaves the bank at the end of a very successful career spanning over 27 years, with the last five years as GMD/CEO.

Onyeagwu is a vastly experienced banker and financial expert, trained in reputable institutions of learning in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and United States of America. He is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Oxford, England, from where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy, and certificate in Macroeconomics.

He also undertook extensive executive level business education in Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, the Harvard Business School of Harvard University (all in the United States) and Lagos Business School of the Pan African University, Nigeria.