The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc, has approved the appointment of Mr. Henry Oroh, as Executive Director. The appointment is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Both appointments wil become effective September 1, 2019, having been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Henry Oroh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Benin, Edo State and an MBA from the Lagos State University as well as an LLB Degree from the University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN). He has had over two decades of banking experience, having began his banking career in 1992 at Citibank where he served for seven (7) years in Operations, Treasury and Marketing.

He joined Zenith Bank in February 1999 and has worked in various Groups and Departments within the Zenith Group Office. His expertise spans Operations, Information Technology, Treasury, Marketing, including the Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Public Sector, Consumer, as well as Corporate Banking and Business Development.