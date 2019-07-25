Chinwendu Obienyi

The new management of Zenith Bank Plc has reassured the capital market community of improved financial performance and shareholders’ value.

The new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, gave this assurance at the courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to introduce the new management to capital market stakeholders in Lagos yesterday.

Onyeagwu said that the bank has a sustainable structure and that the responsibility of the new leadership was to uphold the strong legacy and outstanding pedigree that has been laid before management.

He assured that “We will do everything within our capacities to elevate the strong value and the excellent performance the bank has been known with.

“Under the new leadership, we will delivered outstanding performance, reward our shareholders, provide strong timely disclose to the market.”

He stated that the bank will come for its ‘Fact behind the Figures in order for the bank to connect effectively with the capital market community, stating that “Not withstanding the headwind in the market, we may not be able to predict market outcomes, the volatility but we can predict to deliver impressive results.”

On the Loan to deposit ratio policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Onyeagwu commended the apex bank for the initiative, which will boost the economy activities.

According to him, it is a laudable initiatives for CBN to see how we can developed the SMEs sector and lending to retail sector as this will bring positive impact to the economy. He noted that the banks cannot be reckless in lending but the concern has been the attitude of borrowers towards lending. The issue of the retail and the small scale having tangible or valuable collateral has been resolved.