The national women’s basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank entered the second phase at the weekend, with defending Champions, First Bank and former champions, Dolphins in devastating start.

Action restarted on Saturday in Akure, Ibadan, Zaria and Abuja where some teams were expected to drop, while some others will move on in the competition.

In Ibadan, First Bank defeated Ogun Babes110-30 in a largely one-sided encounter decided at the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium. The Elephant girls were in complete control of the game from the beginning to the end, such that the encounter at some point was like a training session.

Dolphins in the second match of the day in Ibadan continued from where First Bank stopped.

Also in a one sided tie, Dolphins defeated Oluyole Babes 104-31 on Sunday at the same venue in Ibadan, which is the South West zone of the 2019 edition of the competition.

Ekiti Angels are the other team in this centre.

In the Akure centre, the MFM Queens will compete in the centre tagged South East centre, with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels.