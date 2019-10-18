Action will commence on Friday in the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League National Final 8 as teams battle for the 2019 National title and two continental tickets

First match of the day will be between Plateau Rocks and Delta Force at 10:00 am at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Second game will be between Dolphins who finished third in the Atlantic Conference against new league entrant, Black Gold.

Nine time champions, First Bank eyeing their 10th National title on the back of an unbeaten run dating back to 2016 will face Customs of Abuja and possibly a continental slot when the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8 starts on Friday in Lagos.

With 9 titles out of 14 since Zenith Bank took over, the Coach Lateef Erinfolami side have set their eyes on the 10th.

Newly established Air Warriors based in Abuja with 20 wins in 21 games will hope to continue impressive performance when they file out against MFM Queens in the last game of the day at 4:00pm.