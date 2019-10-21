Lagos-based MFM claimed her first victory at the Zenith Women’s Basketball League national final 8 on Sunday with a 97-31 blowout of Black Gold at Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Both teams went into Sunday’s game winless in their first two games, but MFM was too strong for the newly formed Black Gold. The Lagos club, sponsored by the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Church, won all the four quarters.

MFM had lost its opening game of the Final 8 by 71-46 to Air Warriors on Friday and followed up with another 56-61 defeat to Dolphins on Day 2 on Saturday. But they raced to an early lead in the first quarter on Sunday, scoring triple of their opponents’ points to take a 23-7 lead.

The Lagos club increased its lead to 48-13 in the second quarter and was 71-25 up at the end of the third quarter.

The impressive Blessing Obente of MFM led the game’s scoring with 20 points, with Oluchi Nzeekwe contributing 14 points to the Lagos club’s win.