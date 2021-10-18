A total of 25 primary schools have qualified from the preliminaries to play in the zonal stage of the 2021 edition of the Headmasters’ Cup football competition.

Zenith Bank Plc sponsors the developmental football fiesta organized for all primary schools in Delta State.

Since September 30th, the preliminaries started with 378 registered schools competing for honours in all the Local Governments in the State.

Some of the schools through to the zonals are Ogbe-Utu Primary School Issele-Uku, Royal Foundation School, Ngbile Primary School Kiagbodo, Uduaka Primary School, Oghara, Abraka Memorial Primary School, Abraka, Zenith Rock Primary School, Asaba, Makpa Primary School Oginibo, Ogidi Primary School, Agholoma, Owa Model Primary School, Owa, Peakrise Academy, Agbor, Bovi Primary School, Ozoro, Okpolo Primary School, Ogbe Primary School Effurun, Ojomba Primary School, Koko and Pessu Primary School, Warri.

In some of the final games, Ogbe-Utu Primary School defeated Ozor Primary School 1-0 in the Anniocha North LG final in which 18 schools took part while Royal Foundation School also defeated Olloh Ogwachi-Olloh 1-0 to emerge tops in the Anniocha South LG with six registered schools as participants.

Owa Primary School defeated Umuocha Primary School, Akumazi-Umuocha, 3-0 to win the Ika North East LG contest which had nine teams registered and Paekrise Academy, Agbor emerged tops among 15 other contestants after beating Nosiere Primary school 4-1 in the final.

The Delta State Commissioner for Primary School Education, Chika Ossai, said the competition would get more exciting as the teams move towards the finals.

“We expect more skills and fantastic display from the boys as we approach the crucial stages. The preliminaries were keenly contested in all the LGs. This is so interesting,” Ossai said.

Eight teams are expected to emerge from the 25 LG qualifiers to move into the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

