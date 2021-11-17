The final of the Headmasters’ Cup football competition for all primary schools in Delta State takes place on Thursday November 18 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

This time, the annual developmental football competition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank for the first time in partnership with the government of Delta State.

In the final match, Ogbe Primary School Effurun, will slug it out with Valley Stream British Academy Sapele in what promises to be a pulsating encounter judging by the results posted by both sides en-route final.

To get to this stage, Ogbe Primary School defeated RoyalRoyal Foundation primary School, Ogwashi Uku, 3-0 while Valley Stream British Academy defeated Destiny primary School Ughelli with a lone goal in a match decided at the Hussey College Warri.

Already, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has promised that the winner of this encounter will get a 32-seater coaster bus among other prizes after the final on Thursday.

Sponsors, Zenith Bank are also expected to shower the young footballers with gift items on Thursday at the final which will be witnessed by top dignitaries in the state.

Delta Permanent Secretary in the basic and Secondary School ministry, Augustine Oghoro, confirmed on Tuesday that the Governor will be present at the final.

“We are all set.”

