Valley Stream British School Sapele on Thursday emerged Champions of the 2021 edition of the Delta Headmasters’ Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank.

In a highly contested game played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Thursday, Valley Stream defeated Ogbe Primary School, Effurun 2-1

The official kickoff of the final game was taken by Delta State Governor His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The winners of the competition smiled home with N1m cash prize and a brand new Toyota 18-seater bus while 2nd place went away with N750, 000.00 and 3rd position five hundred thousand naira N500.000.

The fourth place team was also compensated with N300.000. Destiny Primary School Ughelli was third while Royal Foundation School was fourth.

In his address the Zonal Head of Zenith Bank Asaba Mr. Lucky Ighade, commended all the participants for their display of good football artistry, adding that Zenith Bank would continue to partner with Delta State government in programmes like this, ensuring that raw talents are discovered and harnessed into proper usage.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .