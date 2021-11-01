A total of 25 schools have qualified for the zonal stage of the 2021 Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank.

After an intensive contest in the preliminaries across all the Local Governments, one school emerged from each of the 25 LGs in the state.

In Aniocha North LG, 14 teams competed for honours as Lumen Christi International College, Issele-Uku, defeated Onicha-ugbo Memorial Secondary School, Onicha-ugbo 2-0 while in Aniocha South which had 17 schools on parade, Ifite Secondary School, Isheagu defeated St. Anthony’s College, Ubuluku 3-1 to book a zonal slot.

A total of 16 teams competed in the Bomadi LG as Kpakiama Secondary School, Kpakiama whipped Solid Rock Secondary School, Bomadi 3-0 just as Arakoyo Government Secondary School emerged tops in Burutu LG with 12 schools competing after beating Tuomo Secondary School 2-1in the final match.

In Sapele LG, Okotie-Eboh Government Secondary School emerged winners in Sapele after beating Glory Land S/S 2-0 and from Warri South, College of Commerce, Warri defeated Donuma S/S, Warri 2-0 to win the LG ahead of 13 other teams.

The CEO of the organizing body, Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, said the 25 zonal qualifiers have been divided into eight groups which will produce one qualifier each for the quarterfinals.

