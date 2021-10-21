The battle of places in the Delta Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools will intensify from today as the finals of the Local Government preliminaries take centre stage between today October 19 and Friday, October 22 with 50 teams competing for honours.

A total of 25 teams are expected to emerge from the finals of the preliminaries of the grassroots developmental football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

Nine of the 25 Local Governments will decide their zonal qualifiers today in various centres.

Today, Local Government finals will take place at Isoko North, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Patani, Sapele, Ughelli North, Uvwie, Warri South and Warri South-West.

