The final stages of the Delta State Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools in the state begin tomorrow.

This is the fourth edition of the youth developmental competition revived three years ago and four centres have been listed for the quarterfinal ties billed to take place simultaneously tomorrow.

At the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South, Okpanam High School Okpanam, from Oshimili North will clash with Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, from Oshimili South while Springate International School, Umutu, from Ukwuani LG will take on Destiny Secondary School, Ughelli, from Ughelli North LG at the Kwale Township Stadium, Kwale, in Ndokwa West Local Government.

In another fixture also slated for tomorrow, College of Commerce, from Warri South LG will tango with Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, from Isoko North LG in an encounter slated for Ughelli Township Stadium, Ughelli.

Also same day, Ogulagha Secondary School, Ogulagha, from Burutu LG will take on Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, from Sapele at the Hussey College Warri.

All the matches will start at 2pm tomorrow.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, told newsmen that all arrangements for the tournament would be at another level from tomorrow.