The Final of the 2021 Principals Cup Football competition takes place on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, with defending champions, College of Commerce, Warri, out to emerge the first team to win the tournament back-to-back.

The developmental football fiesta organized for all secondary schools in Delta State is in its 5th edition courtesy of the partnership between Zenith Bank PLC, the sponsors, and the state government.

College of Commerce will meet with Osadenis Mixed Secondary School in an encounter that promises fireworks based on the form of both teams in the competition this year.

To get to the final, College Of Commerce were forced into a ‘marathon’ penalty shootout by Ovwor Mixed Secondary School after the full time score stood at 1-1.

In an encounter decided at the Valley Stream British Academy school pitch in Sapele, the two teams went on a scoring spree during the shootout which eventually ended with a 21-20 victory for School of Commerce.

Osadenis Mixed Secondary School however had an easy ride over Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro with a commanding 4-0 victory to book a final ticket.

Organisers of the event, Hideaplus, have assured that all arrangements were in place for a befitting final match. CEO of the body, Tony Pemu, added that the two finalists would thrill the spectators on Tuesday in the final.

Already, Zenith Bank, has promised all the four finalists gift items of various ranges apart from the cash prizes expected to be doled out.

On Tuesday, Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro and Ovwor Mixed Secondary School will feature in the Third Place match before the final between College of Commerce and Osadenis Mixed School.

