The coaches of the two teams that made it to the finals of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup, have come out to brag of their ability and readiness to emerge win the coveted trophy next week.

Zappa Mixed Secondary school will be locking horns with School of Commerce in the final of the 2019 edition tourney, which is the 4th.

According to the coach of school of commerce, Kingsley Emarievwe, his wards are intensifying preparations against their opponents, Zappa Mixed Secondary School.

“We are training very well to maintain our good run in the final. We cannot afford to lose this point after a good run in the competition so far. Winning our semifinal 5-0 was no fluke and Zappa Mixed cannot stop us at this stage,” he bragged.

As for the Zappa Mixed School, Coach Dare Ajayi, his team will not be intimated by the results posted by school of commerce in the past.

“In the final, we won’t be intimidated our opponents, we know they are good and we are working hard to be at our best that day. People already gave the final to them but we will be all out to win the trophy on the final day” he assured.

The final of the Delta Principals Cup for secondary schools is billed to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on November 28.