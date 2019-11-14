Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and College of Commerce, Warri yesterday emerged as the two finalists for the 2019 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup football competition.

In one of the semifinals matches decided at the Kwale centre, it was a crunch encounter which saw Zappa Mixed Secondary School Asaba pip Destiny international School, Ughelli, 1-0.

The match kept the spectators at the edge of their seats as both sides displayed good skills in the match to the delight of the spectators.

Head of the organising team, Hideaplux, Tony Pemu, who was in Kwale, said it was an explosive match befitting of a semifinal tie.

“We saw quality display from both sides and it was indeed like a final match. Both sides deserve the match but only one will move on and that is Zappa Mixed School,” Pemu said.

In the second semifinal decided in Ughelli, College of Commerce Warri defeated Okotie -Eboh Grammar School Sapele 5-0 in a rather one sided encounter.