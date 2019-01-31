The organisers of the ongoing Delta State Principals Cup competition on Tuesday disqualified one of the competing schools over the use of ineligible players.
The competition, sponsored by Zenith Bank is in its third edition.
Uwheru Grammar School is the school expelled over the use of mercenaries. Uwheru on Monday defeated Ekpan Secondary School 7-6 after penalty shootout in a keenly contested encounter at the Otujeremi Township Stadium.
But Ekpan Secondary School will now play the second semifinal match today against Obule Integrated School Sapele at the Agbor Township Stadium.
The organising team led by Tony Pemu investigated the protest by Ekpan and found out that some of the players of Uwheru were not students of the school.
Pemu said: “After verification we were convinced majority of the players were mercenaries, they were having conflicting response to questions posed, even the school officials were happy with the process, they were therefore disqualified.
