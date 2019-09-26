Ekpan Basic secondary School was on Wednesday disqualified from taking part in the ongoing Delta State Principals Cup football competition.

The annual competition which is in its 4th edition is sponsored by Zenith Bank in partnership with the Government of Delta State.

The school, Ekpan Basic, was billed to compete in one of the preliminary games against Rhema Baptist School but most of their players were not within the age limit slated for the competition.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, told our correspondent that it was important to send a strong message to all those intending to cheat in the competition.

Pemu said: “Fair Play must prevail at all times. We are watching closely and we have all it takes to screen out people. The process continues till the final. That is the only way to have a true winner.

“The Government of Delta State has told us to stage a very fair and interesting tournament and that is what we are doing.”

In some of the matches decided, Macqueens Secondary School defeated Iteregbi Secondary School 1-0 while from Ughelli, Destiny Secondary School defeated Esejuvwevwo Secondary School 3-0 to move into the main draw of the competition.

Delta’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said it was important to raise the standard of the competition as the years roll by.

“The standard of the competition is important to us and we are also eager to make the young ones start their career well in the game,” Ukah noted.