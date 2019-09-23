The preliminary matches of the 2019/2020 edition of Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup football competition will start today in the 25 local governments in the state.

From today, the secondary schools involved in the prelims will battle for places in the main draw of the event, which starts with the opening match billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on September 30.

The competition, which is in its 4th edition was expected to get better in all areas this term, as the final is also taking place later in the year and not next year as it was in the last three editions.

Delta State’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukar had assured that the tournament would be hitch-free.

Ukar said: “The players expected to take part are the leaders of tomorrow and so we want the best for them since this is their foundation in the game.