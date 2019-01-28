After five days of battle in the zonal elimination series with 26 qualifiers competing for honours in eight zones and 10 centres, the quarterfinalists for the 2019 Delta State Principals Cup emerged at the weekend.

The Principals Cup football competition is a developmental tournament sponsored by Zenith after the partnership agreement with the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration. The bond revived the event two years ago after being in limbo for over 27 years.

The quarterfinalists are Comprehensive Secondary School, Owa Model Secondary School, Boys Secondary School, Orhuwhorun Secondary School, Obule Integrated Secondary School, Sapele, Solid Rock Foundation School, Ewghewu Government School and Ekpan Secondary School.

The quarterfinals would be decided today in four different centres and accordship Stadium. At the Warri Township Stadium, Obule Integrated School and Solid Rock secondary School will compete for honours, just as Otujeremi Township Stadium will host the last pairing between Uwheru Government School and Ekpan Secondary School.

Head of the organising team, Tony Pemu said all matches would start simultaneously at 2pm at the four centres.

Pemu said: “We are all set for the quarterfinals and we are excited that the standard is getting higher everyday. The dates and venues for the semis and final games would be determined soon after the meeting of the Main Organising Committee for the competition.

“The joy we derive so far is the way the event has been growing with every edition. Delta State Government and the sponsors, Zenith Bank, have been wonderful.”

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo stressed that the outfit was proud of the competition.

“We are happy that this competition is an avenue for some youths to emerge and start their career to be good professionals for themselves and the country in future,” Amangbo said.