The draw for the quarterfinal event of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup football Competition was made at the weekend with four matches taking place same time on Tuesday.

The developmental football tournament involving all secondary schools in Delta is sponsored annually by Zenith Bank Plc.

According to the fixtures, Ogwashi- Uku Stadium, Ogwashi- Uku, will host the encounter between Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Agbor.

At the Kwale Stadium, Kwale, Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, will clash with Ashaka Mixed Secondary School, Ashaka, while Government College, Ughelli, is the venue for the last eight tie between Ogbe-Ijoh Secondary School and Ovwor Mixed Secondary School, Ovwor.

The fourth quarterfinal match will take place at the Baptist Secondary School, Eku where

Umukwata Secondary School, Umukwata and College of Commerce, Warri will lock horns.

All the matches will start at 2pm in each of the four centres.

The CEO of Hideaplus, organisers of the event, Tony Pemu, said all was set to make the quarterfinal hitch-free.

“We are committed to produce a true champion because of the huge investment of Zenith Bank and also the zeal of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who loves developmental projects, “ Pemu said.

The final of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on November 25.

