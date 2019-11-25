AS the final of the 2019 Principals’ Cup Football competition organized for secondary schools in Delta State gets near, the coaches of the two finalists have rated the standard of this edition high just as both sides anticipate an explosive final.

About 850 private and public secondary schools began the journey on September 30 and only four teams are standing. The two teams that lost in the semis- Destiny International School, Ughelli and Okoti-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele-will be competing for the Third Place crown. The ultimate one is the final between Zappa Mixed Secondary school and School of Commerce. Both matches are billed to take place on Thursday November 28 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba. The coach of school of commerce, Kingsley Emarievwe, at the weekend told reporters that his team had it rough on the road to final. He said: “It was a tough road to the final for us. Zonal final we played 1-1 with Donuma Secondary school and managed to win via penalties and our quarterfinal was also tough as we won 1-0 against a team from Isoko LG.