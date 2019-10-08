The fourth edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition which kicked off on September 30, is gradually winding up at the Local Government level.

About 850 private and public schools are taking part in the competition revived three years ago, courtesy of the partnership between the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Government and Zenith Bank.

Head of the organising team for the competition, Tony Pemu, told newsmen, yesterday, that the winners of all the LGS would be known at the end of the week. Only one team will represent each of the LGs.

Pemu, CEO of Hideaplus Limited, said the tournament has been very interesting, so far, with teams competing keenly to earn a berth to the zonal stage of the event.

In some of the decisive games at the closing stages of the LG level, Peniel Academy Boji Boji Owa defeated Orient Academy Boji Boji Owa 3-0 in Ika North East LG. Ughelli North final will take place tomorrow by 11am at Ogor Technical College.