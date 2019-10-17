The Chairman, Technical Committee of the ongoing Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup football competition, Lucky Sunday has declared that the screening process of the tournament will not end until the final day.

Sunday said the Technical and Verification Committee (TVC) of the competition had made so much progress in the 2019 edition, which started last month.

He revealed that some schools were disqualified at the local government preliminary stage, while some players were individually expelled as well.

In the final stages of the LG prelims, about five players from different schools were expelled.

The Tech Committee boss said: “We are determined to avoid any team an undue advantage over the other. There are various means we use aside the mandatory birth certificate and school identification documents.

“The TVC officials visit the schools unannounced to verify and ask questions accordingly. I personally visited nine schools. In the committee, we have 10 people that are seasoned football administrators and we are all working hard to ensure a true winner emerges.”

For the zonal eliminations, which started on Wednesday in eight cenres, Sunday added that the TVC would still be on duty.