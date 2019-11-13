The semifinals of the Delta State Principals’ Cup Football Competition, a developmental tournament for Secondary Schools and sponsored by Zenith Bank plc, will take place today in two different centres of the state.

The competition, revived three years ago courtesy of a partnership arrangement between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and Zenith Bank, started in September with over 850 schools participating from the preliminary stage.

After tough battles at the Local Government level, 25 teams competed in the zonal stage, which produced the quarterfinalists.

At the Kwale Township Stadium, Zappa Secondary School, Asaba from Oshimili South LG will clash with Destiny Secondary School from Ughelli North LG in one of the semifinal ties. In the second semis slated for the Ughelli Township Stadium, College of Commerce from Warri South LG will tango with Okotie-Eboh Government School from the Sapele LG in an encounter that promises to be explosive due to the previous run of both sides in the competition.

Head of Technical Committee of the competition, Lucky Sunday, said the two matches would start at 2pm in Kwale and Ughelli respectively.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education in Delta State, Chief Patrick Ukah, has applauded the standard of the competition so far.

Ukah said: “This is an exciting competition with the young lads exhibiting their talents and so we are happy with the high standard displayed so far.

“We expect more from the semis on Wednesday as there will also be huge excitement as the event gets to its climax.”

The final of the competition is scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on November 21.