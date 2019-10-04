Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah has charged schools taking part in the ongoing Principals’ Cup Football competition to be disciplined and well-behaved.

Ukah stated that it was important to teach the youths morals even as they are trying to develop their career in football.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his foresight of reviving the tournament courtesy of a partnership with Zenith Bank plc.

Ukah said: “The Governor loves catch them young programmes and this is just one of them. We are happy that Zenith Bank also supported us to make this a reality,

“This is a good initiative and I am happy for the young ones because they have something to look forward to every year. It is interesting to see the

“The competition is meant to boost their talents but along the line we expect them to be of good conduct. It is all round education and sports because these are the leaders of tomorrow.”

The kick-off of the competition took place on Monday at the St Patrick’s College while the preliminaries have started across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.