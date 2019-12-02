The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has heaped praises on the sponsors of the just concluded Principals’ Cup football competition in the state, Zenith Bank Plc.

School of Commerce Warri on Thursday defeated Zappa Mixed Secondary School Asaba 2-1 in the final match decided at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Ukah stated at the weekend that the sponsors and the government of Delta State have put smiles on the faces of hundreds of young ones in the state.

He said: “I was excited to see the young boys display so much skill and enthusiasm all through the tournament. The standard was so high because some schools that did very well at the preliminaries and zonal stage were unable to make the semis or even the quarterfinals.

“These young footballers will not forget the experience and I am personally proud to be part of it. The sponsors did tremendously well from day one to the end. I am also happy that the Governor was at the final because it showed how much he cherished the project. Delta is a sports loving state and we are trying to combine education and sports for this young ones to shape their future.”