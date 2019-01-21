A total of 26 teams that emerged champions at Local Government levels will from today (January 21) begin hostilities, as the zonal stage of the third edition of the Delta State Principals’ Cup takes centre stage in 10 different venues in the state.

It could be recalled that all secondary schools in Delta State were involved from the preliminary stage, which started in October 2018.

The zones with three teams each will produce one winner, while eight teams will come out of the process as quarterfinalists for the ongoing edition.

Head of the organizing team for the competition, Tony Pemu, yesterday said all was set for the zonal elimination series slated for January 21 to 25.

“It gets tougher as we go on, but we are all set in every area of the operations to ensure a smooth running of the tournament. Everything is set. The schools have also been working hard to excel and move into the final stages,” Pemu said.

The Zenith/Delta Principals Cup organiser shed more light on how the eight quarterfinalists will emerge at the end of the zonal series.

“We have just eight zones, but 10 centres in the zonal series. Some centres are A and B, where only one team will come out. We have been transparent with all the fixtures and our operations. All the teams are allowed to be part of it,” Pemu added.

At the Hussey College, Warri, Ughelli North champions will tackle Burutu LG winners, while at the Ughelli Township Stadium, Ndokwa West Champions will take on the winners of Bomardi Local Government.

In other matches billed for today, Oshimili North champions will clash with Aniocha South at the Pilgrims Baptist Grammar School, while Aniocha North and Ika North East will lock horns at the Adaigbo Secondary school, Ogwuachi-uku.